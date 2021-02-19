Kurtis "Scott" Lutz Jr., 38, of Bettie, went to be with the Lord Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
A private service will be held in Williston. He will be laid to rest in the family cemetery.
Scott is survived by his son, "Kurtis Scott" Lutz III; his parents, Jeanette and Paul Willis; stepmother, Faith Lutz; brothers, Travis Willis and Kristopher Lutz; grandmother, Brenda Lutz; fiancée, Jessica Stephens and children, Brianna, P.J. and Ashleigh Stephens; mother of his son, Lindsay Creech; and many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kurtis Scott Sr.; and grandparents, Harry F. O'Neal Sr. and Carol O'Neal and Hilton and Margie Willis.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Scott's name may be made to the K.S. for Autism Foundation. Checks may be made out to Lindsay Creech, 139 Highway 70 Williston, Smyrna, NC 28579.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
