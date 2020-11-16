Myrl McCotter, 84, of Morehead City, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
