JEAN D. LAWRENCE, Morehead City
Jean D. Lawrence, 89, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
Rose Dudley
Rose Dudley, 71, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at ECU Health in Greenville NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Gene Corey Willis, Harkers Island
Gene Corey Willis, 59, of Harkers Island, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Gene Corey was a lifelong commercial fisherman, but was enjoying his new career as a Harkers Island Bridge Tender. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island.
Leslie Overby, Newport
We would all agree that 70 years on this Earth wasn't nearly enough for the beloved Leslie Ann Overby of Newport, NC. Leslie Ann Wiley was born on 10/26/52 into a military family as the last child of four children, finally a girl for the family! She had a sweet smile, dimply cheeks, and brown curly tendrils.
Elva DuBois, Swansboro
Elva DuBois, 98, of Swansboro passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the Cottages in Swansboro. Services are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Harold "Gordy" Daniels, Atlantic
Harold Gordon “Gordy” Daniels, 68 of Atlantic, NC passed away on March 13th at his home surrounded by family. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 16th at Atlantic United Methodist Church. His funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 17th at Atlantic United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Jim Tosto. Gordy was born on November 29, 1954, in Sea Level, NC, to the late Harold and Bettina Daniels.
WILLIAM "BILL" LAWRENCE GAY, Atlantic Beach
William “Bill” Lawrence Gay passed away suddenly on March 13, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 19th at First Methodist Church, 900 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC, presided by Rev. Powell Osteen.
CLIFTON GRAHAM LEE, Salty Shores
Clifton Graham Lee, 50, of Newport (Salty Shores), North Carolina, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 18th at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
ROGER GLENN HALES, Newport
Roger Glenn Hales, 72, of Newport, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. His graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 17th at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Tommy Johnson,
