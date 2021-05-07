Beverly Jeanne Karas, 88, of Emerald Isle, died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at her home.
There will be no service.
She is survived by her son, Wayne Karas of Emerald Isle and Roy Karas; sister, Janice Donnelly of Virginia; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
In addition, to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Karas.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Beverly may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
