Janice Gaskill, 85; private service Sep 30, 2022

Janice Lorraine Gaskill, 85, of New Bern, a native of Sea Level, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022.Her services are private. Arrangements by Oscar's Mortuary of New Bern. 