Frances Hester Forbus, 70, of Oakland, Calif., formerly of Morehead City, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at home.
There will be no service.
Frances attended W.S. King School in Morehead City and was a 1968 graduate of West Carteret High School.
She is survived by her husband, George Forbus of the home; four brothers, Rufus Abdullah and wife Dottie of Providence, R.I., William Hester of Atlanta, Ga., Rudolph Hester and wife Belinda of Chesapeake, Va., and the Rev. George Hester of Morehead City; two sisters, Florence Hester McClark of Providence, R.I., and Thomasine Hester Rich of North Providence, R.I.; and nieces, nephews, cousins and host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Rufus Hester.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Chapel of the Chimes in Oakland, Calif. Condolences may be sent to Chapel of the Chimes Funeral Home or the Rev. George Hester, 1008 Avery St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
(Paid obituary)
