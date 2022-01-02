FLORENCE ANDERSON, Newport
Florence Anderson, 97, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
Vicki Bennett
Vicki Elaine Denning Bennett passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Arrangements are pending at this time and will be announced shortly. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Leslie Lescene Decordova Francis, Havelock
Leslie Lescene Decordova Francis,79, of Havelock died Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Carolina East Medical Center. Arrangements are pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.