David Evans
David “Flip” Evans, 70, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at his home. Flip was a veteran having served in the USMC. He worked as a taxi driver in Morehead City and then with Pest Control in Newport. He spent most of his years as a maintenance repair man for mobile homes in Swansboro. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 PM on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City.
James Lawrence, Bettie
James Grady Lawrence, 44, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. Saturday April 16, 2022, at Woodville Baptist Church in Bettie with the service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Terry McInnis and Pastor Tom Greener officiating. James attended East Carteret High School class of 1996 and graduated from Craven Community College with a degree in Aviation Systems Technology.
Jean Lemons, Beaufort
Jean “Peggy” Lemons, 83, most recently of Beaufort, NC, passed away on April 14, 2022, surrounded by her family. A Celebration of Life service will be held at The Core Sound Waterfowl Museum on Harkers Island, NC, on Tuesday, April 19th, 2022 at 2pm. Peggy, born to Stancil and Josephine Hamilton in Raleigh, NC, immediately brought joy, laughter, and spunk into the world as their first born.
WADE HAMPTON WINDLEY, Sea Level
Wade Hampton Windley, 65, of Sea Level, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
FAYE MOORE LONGO, Morehead City
Faye Moore Longo, 84, of Morehead City, NC, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Faye was born and raised in the Fountain Community in North Carolina and graduated from Farmville High School and Woman’s College of the University of North Carolina.
JAMES "JIM" JOSEPH OBERCI, Newport
James “Jim” Joseph Oberci, 78, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at his home. James was born on March 26, 1944, in Newark, New Jersey, to the late Joseph and Viola Oberci. Following high school, he pursued a career as a diesel mechanic which led to him owning and operating his own business, Oberci Diesel Service in Morehead City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.