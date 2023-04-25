Mrs. JoAnn Evans Paul, 74, of Mebane, NC, passed away, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, April 23rd, 2023.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 28th, at Davis First Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Daniel Melton. Interment will follow at the Paul Family Cemetery in Davis. The family will receive friends an hour prior at the Church. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home's website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
JoAnn was born in Goldsboro, NC, on November 15th, 1948, to Norman and Bertha Evans. After graduating from Wallace-Rose Hill High School, she attended Campbell College. On September 1, 1968, she married her high school sweetheart, James Paul. They made their first home in Davis, NC, and were members of Davis First Baptist Church. Together they devoted their lives to the work of the Lord and to their family as they served in ministry for nearly 30 years.
JoAnn was a musician who sang, played the piano, organ, and guitar. She started singing in church as a young girl with her brother and sister in the Evans Trio. Her music was her ministry to those she served in the church. You could always find her in the choir or playing the piano or organ. Her singing brought joy and comfort to her friends, family and church families.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Paul Horn and husband John F. Horn, Jr. of Mebane; sons, Jonathan Normal Paul and fiancé Amy Pullen of Virginia Beach, VA, and Jeffrey W. Paul and wife Aislinn M. Paul of Denver, CO; sister, Linda Wells Mattoon, of Wallace; nephew, Hugh Evans Wells; grandchildren, Addison M. Paul and Preslee E. Paul; and many other family members who were dear to her heart.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her husband; mother and father, Norman and Bertha Evans; and brother, Dennis Evans.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gentiva Hospice, P.O. Box 245, Swansboro, NC 28584, or another charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home& Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.