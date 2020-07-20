Clayton Earl Pittman Jr., 69, of Swansboro, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at his home with his wife and family by his side.
The family will have a memorial service at the home at a later date.
Clayton owned and operated his own commercial fishing boat, “The Captain Jack,” before his retirement last year.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Pittman of the home; daughters, Anique Rashell Pittman and Lacy Gail Pittman Salter and husband Danny, all of Beaufort; sons, Michael Cameron Pittman and Zachary Tyler Pittman, both of Swansboro; sisters, Barbara Ann Pittman Nichols and husband Tom of Morehead City, Joann Pittman Smith of Stella and Libby Pittman Noel and husband Jimmy of Swansboro; brothers, Mark Pittman and wife Terri of Stella; and grandchildren, Hunter Alexander Weeks, Jack Thomas Salter and Sadie Elizabeth Salter; and Tyler Hill, whom he thought of as a son.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton “Jack” Earl Pittman Sr. and Bertie Mae Willis Pittman; brother, Gary Pittman; and brother-in-law, Billy Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
