Clayton Pittman Jr.

Clayton Earl Pittman Jr., 69, of Swansboro, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at his home with his wife and family by his side.

The family will have a memorial service at the home at a later date.

Clayton owned and operated his own commercial fishing boat, “The Captain Jack,” before his retirement last year.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Pittman of the home; daughters, Anique Rashell Pittman and Lacy Gail Pittman Salter and husband Danny, all of Beaufort; sons, Michael Cameron Pittman and Zachary Tyler Pittman, both of Swansboro; sisters, Barbara Ann Pittman Nichols and husband Tom of Morehead City, Joann Pittman Smith of Stella and Libby Pittman Noel and husband Jimmy of Swansboro; brothers, Mark Pittman and wife Terri of Stella; and grandchildren, Hunter Alexander Weeks, Jack Thomas Salter and Sadie Elizabeth Salter; and Tyler Hill, whom he thought of as a son.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton “Jack” Earl Pittman Sr. and Bertie Mae Willis Pittman; brother, Gary Pittman; and brother-in-law, Billy Smith.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.

Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.

(Paid obituary)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.