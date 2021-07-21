Stephen A. Sturdevant, 75, of Emerald Isle, died unexpectantly Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
He earned his degree in Business Management from Baldwin Wallace College in Berea Ohio, where he was a proud member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.
His life centered around his family, friends, water aerobics, his greyhounds Cody and Rocky and the beach.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; his daughter, Liisa Hawes of Swansboro and her sons, Brian and Kyle Hawes and James Doolittle; his son, Stephen Sturdevant of Manchester, Connecticut and his wife, Lisa, and their children Liam and Jenna; his brother, Jonathan Sturdevant of Wakefield, Rhode Island and sister-in-law, Laurie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Greyhound Friends of NC, P.O. Box 746 Summerfield, NC 27358 or the Western Carteret County Library, 230 Taylor Notion Road, Cape Carteret NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
