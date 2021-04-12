Francis “Frank” Detig Jr., 94, of Margate, Fla., formerly of Morehead City and Pittsburgh, Pa., entered into God's eternal care Thursday, March 25, 2021, at his son’s home.
His Mass of Christian Burial for friends and relatives is set for Friday, Mary 21 at St. Egbert Catholic Church in Morehead City, with internment to follow in the parish columbarium.
He was the widower of Dolores “Dolly Swartz,” with whom he shared 27 years of marriage.
Born Feb. 25, 1927, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Francis J. Detig and Helen Marie Zimmer Detig.
Frank was very likable and traditional, yet not afraid to take chances. He was also very religious and patriotic, a proud veteran, even lying to be able to serve his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was later recalled for the Korean Conflict. He became a carpenter and went on to have his own construction company with his wife, Anna Marie Bassler Detig. He ended his career with J. J. Gumberg as a project and construction manager. He retired to Morehead City in 1999 and was a loyal member of St. Egbert Catholic Church in Morehead City. He loved playing solitaire on his laptop and was the self-proclaimed “President of the Sweethearts Club” in his golden years.
Frank and Anna Marie raised and are survived by six children, Raymond Detig and wife Jean, Christine Nooning and husband Mal, Diane Detig, Lorraine Cerrone, William Detig and wife Sandra and Mary Furman and husband George. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Lisa, Justin, James, Russel, Martin, Matthew, Joseph, Jacob, Jessica, Lindsay and Abigail; two step-grandchildren, Robert and Amanda; six great-grandchildren, Ella, Charlie, Ruth, Caden, Cameron and Maya; and stepchildren, Bobby, Larry and Jimmy Swartz.
He was preceded in death by first wife, Anna Marie; second wife, Dolores; and sister, Dorothy Clemons.
There will be no visitation.
Contributions in memory of Frank may be made to St. Egbert Catholic Church, 1705 Evans St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Monarch Funarl Home in Margate, Fla. Online condolences may be shared at Monarch Funeral Home, Margate, FL., https://www.monarchfuneralhome.com/.
(Paid obituary)
