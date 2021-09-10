Elaine Kirk, 74, of Ocean, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 at Carteret Health Care surrounded by her children.
There will be a private memorial service at a later date.
Elaine was born on July 26, 1947, to the late Ronald and Velma Riggs. She was born in Kinston, North Carolina and grew up in Dover. She married Daniel H. Kirk in 1987 and they shared 31 years together until his passing in May of 2018.
Broad Creek Church of God was her home church where she was a member. She retired from Cherry Point at NADEP after 11 years and she pursued her hobbies of crafting, sewing, painting, yard sales and antique shopping.
She is survived by her daughter, Ann Margaret Allen of Cape Carteret; son, Kenneth “Buck” Allen and wife Christine of Ocean; brothers, Ronald Earl Riggs and wife Forrestine and James “Skeeter” Riggs and wife Debra, all of Dover, NC; Brother in law Herman “Doodle” Arnette of Grifton, NC; grandchildren, Matthew Allen and wife Leila of Asheville, Cortney Bailey and husband Brian of Bear Creek, and Craig Sanford of Cape Carteret; great-grandchildren, Levi Allen and Benton Allen of Asheville, Ava Sullivan of Bear Creek, and her Poodle, Ellie Mae.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Brenda Arnette.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Broad Creek Church of God, 394 Broad Creek Loop Rd., Newport NC 28570.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City.
