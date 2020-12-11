Eula Bae Tyndall Lee, 96 of Swansboro, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at the Cottages of Swansboro.
Her graveside service is at 3 p.m. Sunday at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston. The Rev. Kevin Clubb will be officiating. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Lee is survived by her son, Clayton Williams of Centennial, Colo.; sister, Elsie Hill of Pink Hill; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Lee was preceded in death by her husband, Orion D. Lee; son; Clifton “Butch” Lee; her parents, Paul and Della Taylor Tyndall; four brothers, Paul Tyndall Jr., Billy Tyndall, Amos Tyndall and John Tyndall; and four sisters, Essie Tyndall, Effie Hill, Etta Oliver and Esdella Kinsey.
Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro has been entrusted by Mrs. Lee’s family to take care of her funeral arrangements. Internet condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
