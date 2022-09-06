Mary Rose Davis, 77, of Havelock, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Croatan Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, with her husband Jimmy at her side.
Mary loved spending time with her pets, collecting shells, bird watching and photography.
The family will celebrate her life privately.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Davis of Havelock; her two daughters Terri and Lori, her two sons Chris and Ken, and her stepchildren Christine, Randall, Cheryl, Patrick and Adrienne.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
