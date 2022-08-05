Jessie Ruth (Kirkman) McElhaney, 82, of Morehead City, North Carolina, died Wednesday July 27, 2022.
Her cremated remains will be laid to rest at Bayview Cemetery and a memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Since retiring from Savannah River, she enjoyed making pottery, playing word games and spending time with family, friends, and her dogs.
She is survived by her brothers, William Kirkman and Walter Kirkman; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; 2 daughters-in-law; and a host of extended family and friends.
Jessie was preceded in death by her husband, Duncan McElhaney; parents Jesse and Lillie (Marks) Kirkman; her 3 sons, Donald Mayo, John Mayo and Roger Coffey; and siblings, John Kirkman and Mary (Kirkman) Mobley.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.