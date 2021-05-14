Mary Lue Seabaugh Bequette, 90, of Cape Carteret, passed away Thursday, May 13, 2021, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport surrounded by family.
Her celebration of life service is at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. There will be a private burial at a later date.
She was born June 20, 1930, in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Mary was a buyer at the Marine Corps Exchange pretty much all over the country, from one shore to the other. She enjoyed being a Marine wife and spending time with her family.
She is survived by daughter, Patricia McInerny and husband Michael of Cape Carteret; son, Richard Bequette of Cape Carteret; grandchildren, Stephanie, Bobby and Eric McInerny and Krystal Duncan; and great-grandchildren, Connor Jones and Sullivan McInerny.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Rubey Seabaugh; husband, Bobby F. Bequette; and sisters, Betty Dilmore and Patricia Vespia.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crystal Coast Hospice House, 100 Big Rock Weigh, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
