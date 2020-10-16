Fred Odell Archer, 79, of Virginia Beach, Va., and Emerald Isle, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Emerald Isle following a brief illness.
His memorial service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at Emerald Isle Baptist Church in Emerald Isle.
He was born March 12, 1941, in Portsmouth, Va., son to the late Harry J. and Mary Odell Archer.
Fred grew up in Portsmouth and attended Woodrow Wilson High School. After attending East Carolina University, Fred served his community for many years as a police officer with the Portsmouth Police Department. He and Ann settled in Virginia Beach following his retirement and were able to enjoy many years together. Fred loved being close to the ocean.
He is survived by daughters, Beth Farrington and husband Sam of Emerald Isle and Pamela Archer and husband Chad of Cedar Point; grandchildren, Stephen Britt Miller of Richmond, Va., Margaret Ryan Miller of New York, N.Y., and Alison Farrington and Richard Allan Farrington III, both of Emerald Isle; brother, Harry Archer of Atlantic Beach; and sisters, Shirley Richards and husband Phillip and Norma Greene and husband Jim, all of Portsmouth, Va.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife and best friend of 48 years, Ann Robertson Archer; son, Fred Archer Jr.; brother, Charles Archer; and sister, June Ratliff.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
