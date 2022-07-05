Sheryl “Sherri” Lee Wallace McClure, passed away shortly after being diagnosed with cancer on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at her home in Beaufort, NC at the age of 60, with her husband by her side.
Sherri was born in Washington, D.C. on October 22, 1961, at 10:22 p.m. and was raised in Alexandria, VA. She is survived by her husband Kevin of 34 years, her sister Maryanne Cox (James), two nieces Heather Cox and Miramanee Cox-Shaw (Corey), her sister/friend of 49 years Karen Dotson, and her feathered and furry children, Conrad (a Blue-Fronted Amazon Parrot, age 28) and Mew-Mew, age 10.
She had many beloved pets over the years, but two of her very special feathered children that predeceased her were Spike (her Cockatoo of 10 years) and JoeJoe, her African Grey Parrot.
While in Virginia, she worked in the pet shop business for 20 years. She started as a part-time retail clerk and later became manager. It was through a mutual interest in salt-water fish tanks that she met her husband. They just renewed their wedding vows this past June for what would be their last anniversary.
They moved to Beaufort in the early 2000’s where Sherri has worked for the Carteret County Public Works Department for the last 18 years. She was like the departmental mom and considered all her coworkers her children. Just like a mom, she knew that when all members of the family follow the rules, it leads to a harmonious life, so she ensured work rules were followed, all paperwork was on time and in order, and didn’t put up with excuses. Even so, everyone knew they could confide in her if they had a personal problem, because she deeply cared for them all.
The simplest pleasures in life brought the greatest joys to Sherri. She enjoyed spending time with her husband and pets, talking on the phone to her friends, helping people, and gardening. Just hanging out on the back patio after work taking in the sights and sounds of nature, she referred to as her little slice of heaven.
She will be terribly missed and will be remembered for her down-to-earth personality, quick wit and hardy laughter, forthrightness, quiet strength, always continuing to move ahead despite adversity, when appropriate her ability to dispense tough love, and how she always put others before herself.
Special thanks to all those on her care team from Community Home Care & Hospice. There will be no formal service, per Sherri’s request. To honor her memory, perform a random act of kindness, celebrate life, bring joy to others, and be compassionate towards animals.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.