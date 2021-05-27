Gorden Allen Harrell, 81, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His celebration of life is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at First United Methodist Church in Morehead City.
Gorden was born Oct. 4, 1939, in Goldsboro and grew up in the Grantham community. He proudly served 40 years in the North Carolina National Guard and was the former battalion commander of the 690th Maintenance Battalion in Kinston. He also served as the NCNG U.S. South Eastern marksmanship coordinator. He was introduced into the National Guard Hall of Fame at Fort Bragg. Gorden retired as a civilian from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base Civil Engineering Squadron. He was a member of the Wayne Masonic Lodge No. 112 and Pine Forest United Methodist Church in Goldsboro.
Gorden is survived by his wife of 47 years, Joanne Harrell of the home; sons, Dr. Travis Harrell and spouse Roopa of Washington, D.C., and Jason Harrell and spouse Pearson of New Orleans, La.; grandchildren, William Harrell and Hayes Harrell; brother, Donald Harrell; sister, Wanda Smith; and special cousin, Nancy Adams.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Flossie Harrell; stepmother, Kathleen Harrell; and brothers, Kenneth Harrell and Charles Harrell.
The family will receive friends at the family home in Morehead City.
As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Masonic Home for Children, Attention Tina Gilreath, 600 College St., Oxford, NC 27565.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.