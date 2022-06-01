Dot Lou Godette, 67 of Beaufort, NC, died May 22, 2022, at Pruitt-Trent, New Bern, NC.
Her service is Friday, June 3, 2022, at Purvis Chapel AME Zion Church, 217 Craven Street, Beaufort, NC. Interment will follow at Godette Cemetery, Havelock, NC.
Arrangements were by Oscar's Mortuary
