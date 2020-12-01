Elizabeth “Beth” Brown, 83, of Cape Carteret, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
Her wish was to be cremated, and there will be a small service at a later date with family friends.
Beth was born in Kentucky, but lived in North Carolina for the last 45 years. She was loved by all who knew her. Her hobbies were cooking, sewing, gardening and golf.
She is survived by her husband, Greg Brown; son, David Brown; daughter, Christy Tafoya and husband Steve; sisters, Judy Lebold and husband Jim and Linda Wilson; brother, James Wells and wife Lilly; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Zachariah Taylor Wells; mother, Mary Madaline Eades; brothers, Gordon and Zach; and sister, Paula Wells.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
