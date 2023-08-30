Frank Moseley Jolly, III, of Beaufort, NC, died at the age of 76, on August 23, 2023.
He was born on January 14, 1947, in Corsicana, TX. Two years later, he began his long-time residency in Raleigh, NC. Frank attended Sacred Heart Preschool, Our Lady of Lourdes Elementary, Myrtle Underwood Elementary, Oberlin Middle, Broughton High School, and graduated from Enloe in 1965. He continued his college prep at Hargrave Military Academy, followed by a year at The Citadel, and then earned a B.A. in political science at Elon College.
In 1971, Frank married Jeanne Stott. They moved to Birmingham, AL, where Frank earned his J.D. from Cumberland School of Law of Samford University. After graduation, they returned to their beloved Raleigh community and later had two children, Jeanne and Frank.
Frank had a successful career in banking, insurance, and financial planning. His greatest passion became substance abuse counseling, supporting individuals and families battling addiction. After the loss of his late wife, Jeanne, he was led to the Crystal Coast where he continued his passion as a substance abuse and PTSD counselor at the Navy Medical Center Camp LeJeune.
During his time in Carteret County, he met his loving wife, Linda Spencer, of Beaufort, NC. This began a beautiful new chapter in their lives. Together, they shared four children, eight grandchildren, and enjoyed every minute they had with each other.
Frank was honored to serve on The Crystal Coast Fellowship of Christian Athletes Board. As a dedicated student-athlete, playing baseball and football in his youth and earning a college football scholarship, he had a deep respect for his teammates, coaches, and the game. A member of the First Methodist Church in Morehead City, NC, Frank had a strong and abiding faith in God that shone through in his everyday life.
He reveled in God’s great outdoors, enjoying the beauty of the beach, mountains, forests, and waterways through camping, canoeing, kayaking, and hunting. He loved fishing with his grandchildren and teaching them survival skills he had learned as a Boy Scout and Den Leader. Music was his love language, and he inspired his children to nurture their musical talents. He was a devoted father, never missing a football game or a musical performance. Frank was a man of honor, always keeping his word. You could always find him with a harmonica, pocketknife, Bible, and handkerchief, and in total awe of his loving family.
Frank is survived by his wife, Linda Spencer Jolly, of Beaufort, NC, his father-in-law, Luther Earl Lewis, of Morehead City, NC, his daughter, Jeanne Jolly McLean and his son-in-law, Robert Todd McLean of Raleigh, NC; their two children, James and Alice McLean; daughter in law, Caroline Jolly, of Alexandria, VA, and her three children, Martha Jeanne, Gentry, and Edward Jolly; two step-children, Jennifer Spencer, of Morehead City, NC, and Marvin Spencer IV, of Kernersville, NC; three step-grandchildren, Violet Gibbs, Genevieve Spencer, and Isabella Spencer.
He is preceded in death by his late wife, Jeanne Stott Jolly; son, Frank M. Jolly IV; his mother and father, Jackie Pyburn Jolly and Frank M. Jolly, Jr.; and his mother-in-law, Maxine Lewis.
He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held September 8, 2023, at 11:30am at Hayes Barton UMC, 2209 Fairview Rd, Raleigh, NC 27608 (www.hbumc.org).
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to: Crystal Coast Fellowship of Christian Athletes, 2204 North Road, Morehead City, NC 28557 (www.crystalcoastfca.org); First Methodist Church of Morehead City, NC, 900 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC 28557 (www.firstmethodist.life); Hayes Barton UMC, 2209 Fairview Rd, Raleigh, NC 27608 (www.hbumc.org).
Services provided by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home & Crematory, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh, NC 27605.
