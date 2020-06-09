Master Sgt. Larry Claude Marshall, 75, of Newport, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at the VA Hospital in Durham.
His funeral service is at noon Monday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Brother Bob Lowery. Interment will follow at Coastal Carolina Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Larry honorably served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps for 30 years, where he earned numerous awards and retired as a master sergeant. As a patriot, he loved his country and bravely fought for the freedoms we have. His knowledge of guns was extensive, and he was a strong supporter of the right to bear arms.
Larry was a member of Holly Springs Free Will Baptist Church and was a loving father to his children.
He is survived by daughter, Nina Cox and husband Jeremy of Ocala, Fla.; son, Daniel Marshall of Newport; grandchild, Taylor Cox; and loving caretaker, Tesha Wichtl and her daughter Abriana Velazquez.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Anna Marshall.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be sent to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
