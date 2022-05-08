Jacqueline Hubbard
Jacqueline “Jackie” Baker Hubbard passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022. The Funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, at St. Egberts Catholic Church with Father Ryszard Kolodziej officiating. Interment will be at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort. She was an educator, singer, musician, dedicated community volunteer, life-long Catholic, and a loving wife and mother.
Emma "Carleene" Robinson, Williston
Emma “Carleene” Robinson, 74, of Williston passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, May 6th, 2022. She will be remembered for passion of gardening, crocheting & her love for the art of stained glass. Proceeded in death by her husband Kermit Reed Robinson, son George Reed Robinson, sister Mary Matlock and parents George & Violet Bonawitz.
THOMAS FRANK WHITAKER, Greenville
Thomas Frank Whitaker, 87, of Greenville, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
