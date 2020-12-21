Margaret Wiggins Grice Deans, 95, of Goldsboro, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, surrounded by her family. She has family in Carteret County.
A graveside service for Margaret is at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Wayne Memorial Park. Attendees are asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Margaret was born in Wayne County Dec. 12, 1925, to the late Lloyd and Willie Jones Wiggins. She was married to the late Marvin Deans. Margaret worked with Borden Manufacturing in Goldsboro. She was a charter member of Pinewood Presbyterian Church, where she served as an elder. Margaret was currently a member of First Presbyterian Church in Goldsboro.
Margaret was the rock of her family; her husband and children knew that she loved them with all her heart and truly was a blessing to them. The family will remember her most for her embodiment of gentleness, grace and selflessness and her compelling inspiration to be the same.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Phyllis Woodard and husband Charles; son, Spillman Grice Jr. and wife Shirley of Kinston; grandchildren, Charles Brian Woodard and Charles Kevin Woodard and wife Elizabeth, all of Goldsboro, Michael Stuart Grice and wife Stephanie of Newport and Kimberly Michelle Sasnett and husband Steven Sasnett II of Kinston; and great-grandchildren, Charles Berkley Woodard, William Kemp Woodard, Miller Grace Woodard, MaKenzie Faith Sasnett, Madison Blythe Sasnett and MaKayla Grace Sasnett.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Thelma Louise Wiggins; and brother, Lloyd Wiggins Jr.
The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her memory to First Presbyterian Church, 1101 E. Ash St., Goldsboro, NC 27534.
Arrangements are by Seymour Funarl Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com.
(Paid obituary)
