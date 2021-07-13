Richard “Rick” Potter Jr., 63, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his home.
A memorial service for Rick will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 18 at Munden Funeral Home.
Rick was born on October 5, 1957, in Southington, Connecticut, to the late Richard and Lillian Potter. He lived his life as a commercial fisherman where he enjoyed being on the water. Rick was a member of Glad Tidings Church.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila Potter of the home; sons, Christopher Tomassi of Newport, Richard Potter III of New Britain, CT, Scott Tomassi (Lori) of Newport, and Bryan Potter of New Britain, CT; sister, Cindy Horvack (John) of Newington, CT; and 11 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Carolina Coastal Federation, 3609 NC-24, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
