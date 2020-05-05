Merle Lee Nay IV, 27, of Newport, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020.
His memorial service will be announced after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Lee was a very personable and loving man. He made family his priority. Lee graduated from West Carteret High School and served as a fireman since the age of 16. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Lee is survived by his significant other, Bethany Patterson of Hubert; daughter, Addison Presley Nay; parents, Merle “Buddy” and Kelly Nay of Newport; sister, Olivia Nay; brother, Samuel Nay; maternal grandmother, Phyllis Wright and husband Frank Toler of New Bern; maternal grandfather, Woody Wright and wife Ida of New Bern; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Lee was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Merle L. Nay Jr.; and his paternal grandmother, Scarlott M. Nay.
Memorial donations can be made to the family to help ensure a successful future for his daughter, Addison, c/o Munden Funeral Home, 2112 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
