Cecil M. Wilkerson Jr., 65, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. after battling a degenerative neurological disease for four years.
His celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends.
Cecil was born in Raleigh Aug. 25, 1955, to the late Cecil M. Wilkerson Sr. and Doris Wilkerson. He graduated from Apex High School in 1973 and then went on to get an associate’s degree in fish and wildlife from Wayne Community College in Goldsboro.
The major part of Cecil’s career was working for N.C. Department of Corrections, starting as a correctional officer at Polk Youth Center and progressing into roles as transport officer and acting sergeant. He became a member of Prison Emergency Response Team, similar to SWAT. When he transferred to Carteret County, he became a certified general instructor, which included instructor in firearms, as well as defense tactics.
In mid-1990s, Cecil left the correction department, going to work at Boater’s World on Atlantic Beach, where he became assistant manager. After Boater’s World, he was employed by Food Lion on Atlantic Beach.
His major loves were fishing and reading, as can be attested to by his fishing citation awards and vast library.
He is survived by his wife of six years, Susan Weaver Snyder; three stepchildren; and eight grandchildren who lovingly called him “C-Pop.”
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.