June Hess Rosage, 77, of Sneads Ferry, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.
Her service is at noon Thursday in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Private entombment services will be held at Seaside Memorial Park.
She was born July 24, 1943, in Martinsburg, W.Va., a daughter to the late Calvin Max Hess Sr. and Geraldine Faith Sally Cave Hess.
June had been a Girl Scout leader and a hospice volunteer. She worked at various office jobs during her lifetime and was a building consultant for Meadow Mountain Homes.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 50 years, Lawrence Robert Rosage of the home.
She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Pamela Anne Rosage; and brother, Calvin Max Hess Jr.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.