Crystal Sue Gillikin, 67, of Otway, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City.
The family will celebrate her life privately.
Crystal worked at the shirt factory and retired from Captains Choice Restaurant on Harkers Island.
She is survived by her sisters, Emma Lewis of Straits, Ronda Moore of Beaufort, Tanjalena McDonald and husband John and Margaret Pierce of Otway; brother, Ernes Garner Jr. and wife Janet of Harkers Island; son, Johnny Darin Pierce Jr. and fiancée Miranda of Beaufort; two grandsons, Luke Pierce and Bryson Grandy; eight nieces; and five nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roderick Moore and Margaret Garner; stepfather, Ernest Garner Sr.; twin sons, Richard and Robert Gillikin; husband, Daniel Gillikin; sisters, Vanessa Garner and Kathy Moore; and brother, Roderick Moore Jr.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.