Herbert Sheades, Newport
Herbert G. Sheades, 70, of Newport, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
SANDRA MILLS MORGAN, Newport
Sandra Mills Morgan, 76, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. The family will have a celebration of her life at a later date. Sandra was born on April 9, 1947, in Danville, Virginia, to the late Lemuel and Phylis Mills.
WILLIAM "BILL" FREDERIC COX SR., Beaufort
William "Bill" Frederic Cox Sr., 85, of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. The full obituary for Mr. Cox will be shared once finalized. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
CHARLOTTE WRIGHT WILLIS, Davis
Charlotte Wright Willis, 91, of Davis, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023, at her home. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 18th at Davis First Baptist. She will be laid to rest privately at Oscar Davis Cemetery.
DONALD JESSE CLARK, Newport
Donald Jesse Clark, 90, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 18th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Grady Simpson.
