Donald “Donnie” Lee Williams Sr., 79, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
His memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 28, at North River United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. David Jones. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens.
Donald, or Donnie as he was known, was born on January 10, 1943, in Beaufort, North Carolina, to the late Jack and Evie Williams. After graduating from Beaufort High School, Donnie earned his bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from North Carolina State University. With his skill, knowledge and great people skills, he worked for Dupont in Kinston, quickly rising to a Plant Manager. Moving to Beaufort 15 years later, he bought Riggs Electric in the late 1980’s where he has worked ever since.
Coming back to Carteret County was a longing fulfilled which included Donnie building, by hand, his dream home in Beaufort. As a committed Christian, Donnie was a member of North River United Methodist Church where he enjoyed his church family. Boating was one of his beloved activities, but more than anything, his true passion and enjoyment came from his work, which he did with excellence and great care.
Donnie is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Judy Williams; daughter, Deborah Williams Dettor and husband Paul of Beaufort; son, Donald Williams Jr. and wife Ericka of Charlotte; sisters, Ann Graham of Newport, Joyce Ogborne of Greenville, SC, Jackie Davis of Morehead City, Nancy Rose and husband Mike of Virginia, and Kay George and husband Garlton of Havelock; brother, Jack Williams Jr. and wife Susan of Beaufort; and grandchildren, Paxton Dettor, Johnna Dettor, Emma Williams, and Jack Williams.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
