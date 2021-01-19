Louvenia Marie Stewart Horne, 43, of Morehead City, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at her home.
Her funeral service is at 11 a.m. Friday at Bridgeway Church.
She is survived by her fiancé, James Petteway of Beaufort; sons, Shaiheem Stewart and Frederick Horne, both of Morehead City, and Elijah Stewart of Durham; daughter, Naizee Stewart of Morehead City; stepson, Prestiges Petteway of Morehead City; stepdaughter, Anisha Bailey of Havelock; a granddaughter; father, Ellis Joyner Stewart of New Orleans, La.; brother, Christopher Stewart of Durham; sisters, Christine Monroe of Wade, Dionne Stewart and Laurice Stewart, both of Birmingham, Ala., and Tequila Jennings of Wallace.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Alice Stewart Johnson; and sister, Tina Prichard.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
