Earl Godwin, 80, of Newport, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, June 19, 2022.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 23, at Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 22, at Parkview Baptist Church. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through Earl’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Earl was born on July 31, 1941, in Newport North Carolina, to the late Henry and Hazel Godwin. He honorably served 6 years in the United States Army and then went on to have a 30-year career with Sears where he worked in Sales and Service. He could fix anything and always sought out a new project to work on. Upon retirement, Earl went to Medical Park West Pharmacy to work part-time serving shut-in customers. He came to love all his customers and they loved him.
His love for the Lord was the strength of this life and he was a dedicated member of Parkview Baptist Church for over 30 years. Fishing was his greatest hobby and each spring and fall, he and his buddies would head to Core Banks for a fishing trip that occurred faithfully for 25 years. He was blessed with a close-knit group of friends who met daily at Smithfield’s for lunch.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Linda Thrower Godwin and daughter, Karen Godwin Baggett of Morehead City. Along with 5 grandchildren, C.J., Brad, Isley, Zeb, and Isabelle Baggett; and great grandchildren, Oliver, Alister and Jax Baggett. He leaves behind his siblings, Keith Godwin of Newport, Jeneane Brumbaugh of Newport, Linda Shepard of Jacksonville and Barbara Hineline of Connecticut; sisters-in-law, Sally Gordon and Lisa Lawrence; and brother-in-law, Douglas Gordon. He will be missed by his fur baby, Madi, who loved him dearly.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka KS 66675.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
