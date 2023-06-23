Judy Weil Brokamp, of Newport, NC, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 17th, 2023, at the age of 79, surrounded by her loving family.
A gathering to celebrate the lives of Judy and Steve Brokamp will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 1-3 pm at the Anderson Center Community Room, 7850 Five Mile Road, Anderson Township, Ohio 45230.
Judy was born on January 19, 1944, to the late Rose Elizabeth Weil and Raymond William Weil, and except for the last 5 years, lived her life in Anderson Twp. Ohio. She spoke fondly of growing up and the time she spent with siblings at her grandparents’ farm. She was married to the love of her life, Stephen Paul Brokamp, for over 57 years. Judy was intelligent and worked hard her whole life. She mastered many jobs, including legal secretary, medical office secretary, stenographer, and store inventory leader. While working and raising two daughters, she also kept meticulous records for her husband’s renovation business for over 50 years.
Judy was an independent, strong-willed woman, but also tender-hearted, especially for those facing hardship and challenges. She kept nearly every greeting card she ever received because she valued the love and friendship of others so much. Judy was a talented seamstress and baker, and a life-long reader with a curiosity and passion for learning. She loved NFL football and professional golf, ready to share statistics of her favorite players at any given moment. Animals, especially dogs, gave her much happiness and were always an important part of her life. Judy adored her four grandchildren. The times she spent with them were some of the happiest for all of them. One of her enduring life lessons to her family was hope for the future. Despite fighting many physical ailments in recent years and a lifetime of other challenges, she never stopped believing that tomorrow could be a better day.
The family would like to thank her primary nurse, Connie Kelly, at Gentiva Hospice, along with other nurses, who lovingly cared for Judy the past three months. Because of their excellent palliative care and guidance, Judy was able to remain at home with her family. We are forever grateful.
She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Lynn Denman and husband, Roger, of Batavia, OH; Janelle Zola Bryson and husband, George, of Newport, NC; grandchildren, Nathan Paul Brokamp, of Batavia, OH, Savannah Rachel Bryson, of Wilmington, NC, Olivia Frances Bryson and wife, Elizabeth Kane, of Wilmington, NC, Laura Elizabeth Bryson and partner, José Garcia, of West Falls Church, VA; sisters, Mary Smith, of Milford, OH, Peggy Dubay and husband, George, of Anderson Twp. OH, Jacqueline Russell, of Mason, OH; and a close friend of the family, Jody Beck of Owensville, OH. She also leaves behind very dear sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Paul Brokamp; siblings Jeanne Stith and Thomas Weil; as well as her lifelong friend, Susan Moran.
In lieu of flowers for the family, please consider a donation to Gentiva. Hospice (https://www.gentivahs.com/about/donate/) or Misplaced Mutts of Carteret County, North Carolina (www.misplacedmutts.com).
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.noebrooks.net.
