Jimmy Gregory
Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Joseph "Joe" Pake, Beaufort
Joseph Hardy Pake, 82, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. He was the owner and operator of AAMCO Transmissions in Raleigh for over 40years. He was known by the name “Joe Crow” to all of his friends. Joe was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Beaufort. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Carteret Memorial Gardens.
Ronald "Ron" Cybrynski, Beaufort
Ronald W. Cybrynski, 78, of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Ron was born on October 28, 1944, in Greensboro, NC. According to his wishes, there will be no viewing and no funeral service. He was an organ donor and the remains returned will be cremated. A private gathering may be held at a future date to spread his ashes over the water he enjoyed so much. He loved diving and fishing and sharing fish with friends.
Xenophon Mason, Harlowe
Xenophon Fearrington (“Mike”) Mason, 99, of Harlowe, passed away quietly from natural causes on November 2, 2022. He is survived by his son, Charles Mason and wife, Susan, of Atlantic; daughter, Jennifer Mason of Apex; son, Jeffrey Mason of Kernersville; daughter, Stephanie Shady and husband, Jim, of Beaufort; two grandchildren (Dawn Mason Thomas and Mason Shady) and two great-grandchildren (Peyton Thomas and Hannah Thomas).
NANCY "CAROL" GARTMAN, Morehead City
Nancy “Carol” Gartman, 80, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Carteret Landing. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 8th, at First Baptist Church, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard.
RUTH G. MCKAY, Morehead City
Ruth G. McKay, 91, of Morehead City, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at her home. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
JEFFREY "JEFF" ALLAN PITTMAN, Newport
Jeffrey "Jeff" Allan Pittman, 57, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Service information to be announced. Jeff was born on June 1, 1965, to the late Billy Pittman and Nancy Lawrence. Born and raised in Morehead City, North Carolina, Jeff's livelihood centered around the water, working as a commercial fisherman most of his life, as well as dredging for Weeks Marine.
LOIS IRENE GOODWIN, Cedar Island
Lois Irene Goodwin, 95, of Cedar Island, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service, with Eastern Star Rites, will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, November 6, at Pilgrims Rest Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by Pastor Tim Whealton, Pastor Nelson Koonce, Pastor Jonathan Griffin, and Pastor Kevin Stott.
OLIVE W. TURNER, Beaufort
Olive W. Turner, 91, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 5th at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
