Sarah Thompson, Newport
Sarah Brown Thompson, 87, of Newport, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Carteret Landing of Morehead City. Sarah loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, her husband said she was a gift from God and an answer to his prayers. Sarah was an active member of Bogue Banks Baptist Church.
Raymond LaBerge Jr., Beaufort
Raymond Joseph LaBerge Jr., 72, Beaufort, passed away May 10, 2022, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Services are incomplete at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Saundra Gillikin, Harkers Island
Saundra “Saun Saun” Gillikin, 79, of Harkers Island, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at home. She was lifelong member of Harkers Island United Methodist Church, a loving mother and wife. She will always be remembered as devoted Christian woman that took care of her family, friends, Church, and community. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Harkers Island United Methodist Church with Pastor Lee Pittard officating.
CAROLYN “GERI” WILLIS JONES, Beaufort
Carolyn “Geri” Willis Jones, 75, of Beaufort, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022, at her home. Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 13th, at Ann Street United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Taylor Mills. The family will receive friends following the service.
JIMMY LEON MCCAFFITY, Newport
Jimmy Leon McCaffity, 63, of Newport, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, May 13th, at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday, May 12th, at Munden Funeral Home.
