Denise Hopewell Avery, 64, of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, April 14th, at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. James Bradley.
Denise was born on September 29, 1957, in Goldsboro, North Carolina, to AG and Joyce Hopewell. She spent her younger years in Bennettsville, South Carolina where she was a member of the Thomas Memorial Baptist Church. Denise will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and daughter.
She is survived by her husband, Sam Avery of the home; daughters, Danielle Hopewell and companion Rasheed Perkins, and Courtney Jordan, all of Newport; stepdaughter, Samantha Meier and husband Josh of Charlotte; stepsons, Christopher Avery of New Orleans and Daniel Avery of Newport; mother, Joyce Russell of Morehead City; sisters, Charlene Pennuell and husband Buddy of Newport and Carolyn Blackmon of Emerald Isle; grandchildren, Anthony Windley, Nathan Windley, Olivia Taylor, Cameron Holden, and Grayson Guthrie; greatgrandchildren, Blair Windley and Alden Windley; and lovable cat, Gray.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ashley George “AG” Hopewell and brother, Ashley Bruce Hopewell.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
