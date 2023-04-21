Delores Adams, Newport
Delores Adams, 79, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
GEORGE RANDOLPH MUSTAIN, Newport
We are sad to announce that on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the age of 76, George Randolph Mustain of Newport, NC passed away. He was born on March 25, 1947, in Wabasha, Minnesota. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hazel R Mustain and Betty Jane Mikels (Nee Mustain, Houser) and his brother Michael J Mustain.
GEOVANNY “NAÑI” VEGA, Morehead City
Geovanny “Nañi” Vega, 30, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at her home. Her memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., on Saturday, April 22nd, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, 324 McCabe Rd., Newport, NC 28570.
ERLENE KITTRELL, Crab Point
Erlene Kittrell, 89, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at her home. Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 21st at Crab Point Original Free Will Baptist Church. Erlene was born on December 10, 1933, to the late Earl and Myrtle Willis.
