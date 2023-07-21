Eva SaxtonNewport
Eva Anna Saxton, 70, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Billye Willis
Billye Joyce Willis, 58, a woman of deep faith, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be 5:00 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, with Joey Styron and Rusty Willis officiating.
Carolyn Morris, Beaufort
Carolyn Williams Morris, 73, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023, at home. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
DR. RAYMOND CURTIS HOUGHTON, M.D., Straits/New Bern
Dr. Raymond Curtis Houghton, MD, 96, formerly of New Bern and Straits, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Morehead City. To honor his life, a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 27th at Christ Episcopal Church in New Bern.
AGATHA LYNN MOORE, New Bern
Agatha Lynn Moore, 61, of New Bern, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Pruitt Health - Neuse in New Bern. Her memorial service will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 26th at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
HELENE ELAINE DEGEORGE, Morehead City
Helene Elaine DeGeorge, 78, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Caterer Health Care. Helene was born on January 31, 1945, in Brooklyn, New York to the late Harry and Helen Jones.
