Bobby Breen Burroughs, 84, passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022.
Bobby was born to Boss & Carrie Ethel Burroughs on June 3, 1938, in Little Washington, North Carolina. The family would eventually move and call Havelock, North Carolina home. Being one of 9 children, there were a lot of stories and adventures to hear. Bobby joined the Air Force at the age of 17 to see the world. He was an engine mechanic for many different planes and also a Lifeguard. After his 5 years in military service, he returned to Havelock. In 1960 he saw his “Elizabeth Taylor” singing in the church choir. Eventually they began a courtship and on October 7, 1961, began their adventure together that would take them to 60 years.
Those adventures led them to many places, but while in Tampa their family began to grow. Jimmy & Eddie were born, and they again returned to Havelock to raise their boys. Bobby joined what some would call a family legacy as he began his 25-year career at NARF, Cherry Point. When Bobby retired in 1991, he and Shirley began more adventures. Those adventures took them to many places, giving them the nickname “Gypsies”. Bobby had many interests and hobbies. Photography, Trains, Woodworking and most recently building model airplanes matching those he had worked on. Bobby enjoyed fishing & hunting too! Although he would say he wasn’t good at hunting because he just couldn’t bring himself to pull the trigger and kill a beautiful animal God created. He was very thankful that his buddies at Camp Boys didn’t kick him out!
Bobby’s adventures came to a different direction, when his Shirley Ann passed away on November 24, 2021. He moved back to Havelock just this past May. Bobby has said that his best adventures were those with his best girl and his proudest moments were of their sons. Seeing them marry and raise families of their own. Spending time with the grandchildren and great children gave him so much joy.
His final adventure began last month when his health began to decline and on Friday, September 9, he reached for Shirley’s hand and went to see his greatest reward, Jesus. Then reuniting with his parents, siblings: Harold, Tom, BT, Herman, Billy, Carol and Bessie and grandson Joshua Aaron.
While we will miss him in the flesh, he will always be a part of the adventures of his family no matter where they will take them. We all love you a bushel and a peck!
Your children, Jimmy & Carrie Anne, Eddie & Sharon. Your grandchildren: Catherine, Jimmie, Jeremy & Skylar, Joseph & Jordan, Rebekah, Mary & Stephen, Caleb, Lydia, Hannah, Sarah, Sam, Martha, Ezra, David. Your great grandchildren: Noah, Tyler, Maddison, Leah, Logan, Hayden, Knightlee, Nova, Dayla. Your sister, Barbara Ann, brother-in-law, Richard and your nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.
Per Bobby’s request, no services will be scheduled. He will be laid to rest next to Shirley at Eastern Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, Goldsboro, North Carolina.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.