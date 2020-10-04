Edna Gillikin, 89, of Morehead City, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Morehead City.
There will be no service.
Edna was born Sept. 1, 1931, in Morehead City to the late Tom and Kathleen Watson. She was fondly known as the “Biscuit Lady” at Hardee’s, where she worked faithfully for 30 years. Edna loved the Lord and enjoyed attending Crab Point Free Will Baptist Church. Her kind spirt and nurturing ways will be missed by those who were fortunate enough to call her friend.
She is survived by her son, Will Gillikin Jr. and Tonia of Newport; brother, Vernon Watson and wife Sue of Morehead City; niece, Pauline Smith; grandchildren, Justin Goodbread and Cary Basenback; and great-grandchildren, Kayla Moger and Katlin Holt.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Will Gillikin Sr.; and daughter, Elizabeth Gillikin.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
