On the evening of Friday, March 3rd, 2023, in Spartanburg, SC, Jonathan Hayes Watson, of Swansboro, NC, passed away in a pedestrian accident, at the age of 31.
A small private memorial service will be held at a later date.
He is preceded in death by this father, Rex Hayes Watson.
He is survived by his mother, Janet Riggs Watson and Steve Schneider, sons, Landon & Ayden Watson, and their mother, Chelsea Veal, his sister, Kelly Brock and her husband, and his nieces, Madelyn & Emmalyn Brock, grandparents, Sherrel and Irene Riggs, and Loretta Watson.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the children's ministry of Emmanuel Baptist Church, Cedar Point, NC.
