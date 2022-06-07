Rebecca Ann Keeter, 92, of Morehead City, was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She passed away on June 5, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
Rebecca’s life was centered around family. She is a mother of eight children, thirteen grandchildren, and eighteen great-grandchildren.
She is survived by daughter, Regina Hall of Morehead City; son, Jimmy Keeter of New Bern; son, Charles Keeter and wife Phyllis of Havelock; son, Robbie Keeter of Morehead City; daughter, Kathy Lowery and son-in- law, Bob Lowery of Morehead City; daughter, Kim Faircloth of Morehead City; son-in-law, Bobby Blessing of Wake Forest; grandchildren, Shelton Hall and wife Mary of Mill Creek, Ann Cannon and husband Adam of Morehead City, Cristie Keeter of Morehead City, Kelly Keeter of Greenville, Lindsay Sackett and husband Nathan of Beaufort, Josh Keeter and wife Kristin of Morehead City, Matthew Trapp and wife Megan of Vass, NC, Miles Trapp and wife Ashley of Morehead City, Faith Lowery of Morehead City, Aubrey Keeter of Havelock, Candace Keeter and Amber Reels of Beaufort. She is also survived by great grandchildren, Jarrett Hall, Dylan Livingston-Keeter, Noah and Jonah Cannon, Lilah and Finn Sackett, Ayden Keeter and Grayson Keeter, Colin and Camerain Allen, Ashlyn Trapp, Trey Barbour, Mason Trapp, Payton Keeter, Soniah, JJ, and Jade Reels, and Brianna Keeter.
She is survived by her special nephew, Charles Gibson Jr. and wife Rose of Hope Mills, NC, along with their children and grandchildren, Christopher Gibson and wife Krista and children Matthew and Jordan; Nicholas Gibson and wife Monica and children Payton and Bristol; Heather Zaragoza and husband Ricardo and daughter Bella. She had a large extended family and many special friends that will miss her dearly.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James C. Keeter; son, Joe Keeter; daughter, Jennifer Keeter; grandson, Robert Keeter Jr.; brothers, Bruce and “Big” Charles Gibson; sister-in-law, Doris Gibson; sons-in-law, Jimmy Hall and Doug Faircloth; and daughter-in-law, Verna Keeter.
Rebecca was born to Payton and Mary Lou Gibson, February 19, 1930, in Fayetteville, NC. She was the sister of 3 brothers, Bruce, Johnny and “Big Charles”. Rebecca met the love of her life, J. C. Keeter, while working at her uncle’s grocery store in Fayetteville. They were married in 1946 and began raising a family. They moved and made Carteret County their home in 1959 and continued raising eight children together. Along with the busy life she led as a mother and grandmother, Rebecca enjoyed quilting for many years. She managed the concessions at Worthy is the Lamb passion play for ten years and was a large part of the family restaurant businesses, The Plaza Cafeteria, The Beaufort House, J.C Friends, and Ottis’ Restaurant. She also worked at Walmart in the fabric department, where she made many new friends over 20 years and most recently volunteered at Second Blessings Thrift Store. She was hardworking in every aspect of her life. Rebecca dedicated her life to being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She knew what it was to have great loss in her life, having lost her husband, two children and a grandson, among other family members. Despite her great losses, she also knew great joy and always kept her faith in Jesus, her Lord and Savior. She was a beautiful person with a genuine heart. Her departure from this earth leaves a void that will never be filled, but also a great legacy of love, family, and memories that will last a lifetime for her family.
Her life will be celebrated with a visitation on Sunday, June 12th, 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. and memorial service immediately following at Glad Tidings Church, 4621 Country Club Rd. Morehead City, NC.
“When Peace like a river attendeth my way; when sorrows like sea billows roll; whatever my lot, Thou hast taught me to say, It is well with my soul”.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made in her honor to Second Blessings Outreach Ministry 5178-C Hwy 70W Morehead City, NC or Glad Tidings Church 4621 Country Club Rd. Morehead City, NC.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.