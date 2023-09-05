Bert Olza Mercer, 95, of Cape Carteret, died Thursday, August 31, 2023.
His memorial service will be held on Wednesday September 6, 2023, at 11:00 am at Emerald Isle Baptist Church with Pastor Freddie Braswell officiating. The family will receive friends and family from 6 to 8 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Swansboro, NC Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Interment will be at Gethsemane Memorial Park at a later time with his family.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Emerald Isle Baptist Church or Gentiva Hospice in Pamlico County/New Bern, NC.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
