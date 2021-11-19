Linda Nelson Rose, 86, of Harkers Island, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at the Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, where she resided.
Her funeral service is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at the Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Rev. Dell Murphy, Rev. Elizabeth Willis, and Bro. Anthony Nelson. Interment will follow at the Willie D. Willis Family Cemetery on Harkers Island. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the funeral home website for 90 days.
Linda was born on Harkers Island, on September 27, 1935, to the late Bradford and Beulah Nelson. Living on the Island was a special joy for Linda. Her smiling face and carefree laughter lifted the spirits of all around her. Loving the Lord was the foundation of her life along with her church, Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church, where she was a member for over 63 years. It was there that she was involved in the Women’s Ministry Group and helping with Vacation Bible School. Being blessed with a beautiful voice, Linda loved singing in the choir which was a great joy for her. One of her favorite gospel singers was Jimmy Swaggart, who she watched as often as possible.
Always one to stay busy, Linda had many interests and talents. Cooking seafood was her specialty and was a delight for everyone who was able to partake. Her culinary skills were appreciated at Calico Jacks, and she enjoyed working with her family at the Island Restaurant. Many remember the various businesses she had at her home, including Rose Seafood, Garment Outlet and Roses Store. While staying busy was normal for Linda, nothing replaced the time she valued with her family. Being with her children and grandchildren were the precious memories that she cherished.
She is survived by her daughters, Lana Rose of Havelock and Tina Long of Harkers Island; sisters, Carolyn Lawrence of Harkers Island, and Stella Guthrie and husband Marvin of Beaufort; brothers, Bradford Nelson Jr. of Morehead City, Anthony Nelson Sr. and wife Louella of Harkers Island, and Willis Carol Nelson Sr. and wife Karen of Harkers Island; grandchildren, Angie Hill and husband Chris of Westfield, NC, Lana Gray Garcell and husband Gaddy of Havelock, and Scarlett Ward and husband Tom of Harkers Island; great-grandchildren, Kyrsten Hale, Jonathan Chase, and Gage Willis; step-great-grandchildren, Alicia Garcell and Calvin Ward; great-great-grandchildren, Alexa Hale, Breeana Hale, and Charlotte Hale; step-great-great-\grandchild, Adiela Johnson; her special doll, Annie; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Halsie Paul Rose who passed away in 2004; and siblings, Esther Rose, Rudolph Nelson, Roma Chadwick, Sherman Nelson, Otis Nelson, George Nelson, Jean Carroll Nelson, and Thurman Nelson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church, P.O. Box 509, Harkers Island NC 28531.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
