Hedrick Dalton Arthur, 64, of Bettie, passed away Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
A graveside service with military honors is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Woodville Baptist Church Cemetery in Bettie.
Hedrick Dalton Arthur was born on August 9, 1957, to Hazel Gilgo and the late Hedrick D. Arthur in Sea Level, NC. Dalton graduated from East Carteret High School and shortly after joined the U.S. Coast Guard. Following boot camp in Cape May, NJ, he was stationed on the USCGC Northwind icebreaker. While on board, he became ill and was admitted to the hospital in the American Samoa Islands. He was then airlifted to a hospital in Hawaii, where he was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease. Upon his discharge from the Coast Guard, Dalton was employed by the N.C. State Ferry Division, retiring as Chief Engineer.
Over the years, Dalton had many interests and talents that included photography, playing pool, woodworking, reading, cooking, and entering his Mustang in car shows. He was an excellent athlete in his youth, playing football, basketball, soccer, and baseball. He liked to skate, bowl, swim, and surf. Dalton enjoyed music, playing the drums and bongos.
Dalton loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially his nieces and nephews, whom he did his best to spoil. Unexpectedly, in the evening hours of Monday, October 18, Dalton’s life here on earth came to an end and he went home. He leaves behind a family who loved him and will greatly miss him.
He is survived by his mother, Hazel Gilgo Arthur of Bettie; sister, YoVonne A. Lewis and husband Gray of Bettie; nieces, Kristi A. Paylor and husband Richie of Beaufort, Karli E. McCormick and husband Perry of Beaufort, and Lisa G. Lewis of Havelock; nephew, Jordan Drew Lewis and wife Ginna of Wilson, NC; great nieces, Ashlyn, Allie and Grayson; great nephew, Hudson; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hedrick D. Arthur; brother, James C. Arthur; and nephew, Gray Lewis, Jr.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
