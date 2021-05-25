Gary "Buddy" Wayne McKeel Jr., 21, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021.
A celebration of life service for Buddy is at 2 p.m. Friday at One Harbor Church in Morehead City, officiated by Bryan Hart, Braxton Underwood and Dennis Evans.
Buddy was a 2017 graduate of West Carteret High School and attended One Harbor Church in Morehead City. He worked as a technician at the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries. Buddy played many sports and loved baseball, but his true passion was being outdoors hunting, fishing and being on the water.
He is survived by his mother, Renee Walters McKeel of Morehead City; father, Gary Wayne McKeel of Beaufort; sister, Amber McKeel Spickett and husband Patrick of Beaufort; niece, Kyleigh Spickett; nephew, Kade Spickett; paternal grandparents, Lester and Patty McKeel of Beaufort; and maternal grandmother, Geri Walters of Morehead City.
Buddy was loved by his stepparents, stepsisters, many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Gary Walters; uncle, Stephen Walters; and great-grandparents, Bigmom, PopPop, Grandma Dot and Grandaddy Nelson.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
