Ann Hughes, Beaufort
Ann Hughes of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Glenn Barselow Sr., Smyrna
Glenn E. Barselow Sr. of Smyrna passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
MONTGOMERY "MONTY" CLIFTON GODWIN, Mill Creek
Montgomery “Monty” Clifton Godwin, 55, of Mill Creek, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at his home. Details for his memorial service will be announced soon. Montgomery, or Monty as he preferred, was born on April 19, 1966, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, to the late David and Ileta Godwin.
MYRTLE HARDEN, Newport
Myrtle Harden, 94, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at the Croatan Village Assisted Living in James City. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, NC and Carolina Memorial Gardens in Charleston, SC.
AUDREY FREEMAN FILIPCIC, Morehead City
Audrey Freeman Filipcic, 44, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at PruittHealth - Trent in New Bern. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 18, 2022, at Soundview Original Freewill Baptist Church, in Newport, officiated by Rev. Robert Langley.
